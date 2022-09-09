×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Gayle King Flatters Her Injured Foot in Sparkling Sandals With Pink Pedicure for ‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

By Melody Rivera
Melody Rivera

Melody Rivera

More Stories By Melody

View All
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Gayle King: 2019
Gayle King: 2019
Gayle King: 2018
Gayle King: 2018
View Gallery 22 Images

Gayle King popped in a glowing fashion piece while appearing on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in New York City yesterday.

The CBS News co-host modeled a neon green mid-length long-sleeve dress featuring a sweetheart neckline. She paired the dress, and her ankle brace, with a lime green open-toe heel with a crystal-embellished crisscross strap. The sparkling shoes also featured a back strap and a smaller heel.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guests Gayle King & Tony Dokoupil during Wednesday’s September 7, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ and guests Gayle King & Tony Dokoupil during Wednesday’s Sept. 7, 2022 show.
CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

King recently injured her left foot, and she’s been wearing an ankle brace for support.  

To complete her look, King wore a pendant necklace and a pair of neon green rectangle glasses to match her eye-popping dress. The television personality kept her short dark brown bob down in a soft wave look and her makeup minimal with a light smokey eye and a nude lip. 

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guests Gayle King & Tony Dokoupil during Wednesday’s September 7, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' and guests Gayle King & Tony Dokoupil during Wednesday’s Sept. 7, 2022 show.
CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ and guests Gayle King & Tony Dokoupil during Wednesday’s Sept. 7, 2022 show.

King spoke about her early days as a reporter and revealed some embarrassing moments to Colbert. Her morning co-host Tony Dokoupil also joined the two.

King loves to wear vibrant colors just like this ensemble. She is usually seen in a fitted solid mid-length dress but she loves any moment she can wear a patterned sundress. King knows how to rock a pair of stilettos with any look. On her off days, she likes to slip on a pair of sneakers or flats.

PHOTOS: Gayle King’s Shoe Style Through the Years 

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad