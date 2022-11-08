Gayle King Goes Vibrant in Ruffled Yellow Dress With Knotted Mules & Talks Oprah’s Favorite Things for ‘Seth Meyers’

Gayle King stopped by the “Late Night With Seth Meyers” yesterday.

The CBS reporter talked to Seth Meyers about her admiration for Taylor Swift’s songwriting and how excited she is for the singer’s upcoming tour. Among other things, the author fawned over her grandchildren, midterm election coverage and some of Oprah’s favorite things.

For her interview, King chose a bright look. She wore a fitted dress consisting of an asymmetrical neckline with a singular sleeve detail that transitioned into a cascading ruffled accent. King sported thin gold frames that she coordinated alongside her gold necklace and many stacked bracelets.

Gayle King during an interview with host Seth Meyers on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Nov. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

King opted for knotted leather mules that matched her dress. The style featured short heels, around 2 to 3 inches, square peep toes, and a sturdy construction that armed the television personality with reliable support for her injured left ankle.

Mules are versatile shoes that usually feature an open back without any type of strap or constraint on the heel. The shoe style is most often thought of in its closed-toe variety, though it can also be an open-toed shoe silhouette featuring a thick strap across the top of the foot.

Gayle King during an interview with host Seth Meyers on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Nov. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

King is a lover of bold hues and whimsical patterns. She can usually be found in mid-length dresses of all shades, silhouettes, and styles, however, the journalist does favor the occasional patterned sundress. On the footwear front, King often sports pointed-toe stilettos and strappy ankle climbing sandals for her red carpet and on-camera appearances. On her off days, King wears a myriad of diverse sporty and athleisure-esque sneakers, clogs, or comfortable flats from brands like Chloé and Crocs.

