Gayle King Lets Her Feet Breathe & Styles Vibrant Bathing Suits on the Beach With Her Niece

As the temperatures drop in New York, Gayle King is embracing swimwear in Mexico.

The CBS News reporter posted to her Instagram on Tuesday showing off a few pool-ready looks. She posed with her niece, Mekenzye in a few bathing suits while the two celebrated Thanksgiving in the Rosewood Mayakoba resort.

She captioned her post, “Back by POPULAR demand! My annual Thanksgiving photo shoot with fav niece @mknzschwb! Note to self next time wear a friggin sarong .. Mekenzye still gorgeous .. time to play who wore it best (Hah) no photo shopping allowed ! swipe left last pix surprise guest on set ..shout out to @rwmayakoba for all things magical!”

King styled a few pieces in her post. The first was a red one-piece bathing suit with cap sleeves covered in a hot pink and white floral print. She also wore a yellow one-piece in a fun tropical print and a white bathing suit in another photo.

Related Jennifer Aniston Picks Out Christmas Tree in Gray Wool Coat With Matching Knit Pants & Comfy Shoes Trey Smith Coordinates With Dad Will Smith in Burgundy Jacket & Leather Sneakers at 'Emancipation' Premiere Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Styles Fiery Red Sports Bra & Nike Air Max Sneakers for Intense Workout

Though she opted for a beach-friendly no-shoes look for this post, when it comes to her footwear style, King often sports pointed-toe stilettos and strappy ankle climbing sandals for her red carpet and on-camera appearances. On her off days, King wears a myriad of diverse sporty and athleisure-esque sneakers, clogs, or comfortable flats from brands like Chloé and Crocs.

Gayle King during an interview with host Seth Meyers on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Nov. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

The journalist is a lover of bold hues and whimsical patterns, as seen in this post. She can usually be found in mid-length dresses of all shades, silhouettes and styles. However, King has been known to favor the occasional patterned sundress. Last month, she appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in a fitted yellow dress consisting of an asymmetrical neckline with a one-shoulder detail, complete with a cascading ruffled accent. She paired the dress with matching golden mules.

PHOTOS: Click here to see Gayle King’s shoe style through the years.