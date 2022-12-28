Gayle King Gets Festive in Christmas Pajamas & Hoka Sneaker for IHOP Breakfast With Family

Gayle King spent her Christmas morning eating at IHOP with the rest of her family in matching pajamas.

The “CBS Mornings” co-host wore a green long-sleeve pajama shirt that was decorated with a Christmas cartoon print. She paired the top with a top that featured a vibrant yellow neck lining. She also added bright red biker shorts to the look.

King accessorized with a ring, an Apple Watch, red tinted cat-eye sunglasses, and a white and gray Louis Vuitton monogram clutch. She topped off her festive look with a Santa hat.

The host slipped into a pair of blue Hoka running shoes. The supportive footwear featured a breathable mesh material. The front of the sole and the pull tab added vibrant accents of lime green. Underneath the ombre sole was an extra platform of support that brought added boost to the look.

King kept her hair in a sleek style parted to the side complementing her no-makeup look.

Recently, the morning host was in a warmer environment letting her feet breathe and sporting a vibrant bathing suit with her niece in Mexico earlier this month. This came just after she interviewed Michelle Obama on her “The Light We Carry” book tour. King showcased her style in an Adidas x Gucci Cotton Jersey dress while in Philadelphia with the former first lady.

King loves to wear vibrant colors just like this ensemble. She is usually seen in a fitted solid mid-length dress but she loves any moment she can wear a patterned sundress. King knows how to coordinate a pair of stilettos with any look. On her off days, she likes to slip on a pair of sneakers or flats.

