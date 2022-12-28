Gayle King Glows for 68th Birthday In Neon Green Bodycon Dress & Pyramid Heels

Gayle King appeared in vibrant style while celebrating her birthday. In a post uploaded by the Oprah Daily Instagram page today, King created her own personal runway as she strut down the center of an office.

“Join us in wishing @gayleking the happiest of birthdays today! May your day be as bright as your heart,” Oprah Daily captioned the post along with three yellow heart emojis.

King brightened up the room with a lime green bodycon dress. The form-fitting piece fell right above the knees and featured a subtle sweetheart neckline with pointy shoulder pads and a fitted bodice. The garment also had long sleeves with slit at the cuffs and a slit at the back.

The broadcast journalist coordinated her ensemble with matching square frames and continued to accessorize with a dainty necklace, midi rings and a square rainbow clutch. King parted her curly caramel tresses on the side and went with soft makeup.

Completing King’s look with a sharp set of neon green metallic pointed-toe pumps. The shoe style had a triangular pointed-toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Pointy pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction proves both luxe and durable.

When it comes to fashion, King is a lover of bold hues and whimsical patterns. She can usually be found in midi-length dresses of all shades, silhouettes, and styles, however, the journalist does favor the occasional patterned sundress. On the footwear front, King often sports pointed-toe stilettos and strappy sandals for her red carpet and on-camera appearances. On her off days, King wears a myriad of diverse sporty and athleisure-esque sneakers, clogs, or comfortable flats from brands like Chloé and Crocs.

