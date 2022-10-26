Gal Gadot Goes Wild in Zebra Print Dress & Strappy Sandals at Veuve Clicquot’s 250th Anniversary Party

Gal Gadot chose a wild print for the 250th-anniversary celebration of Veuve Clicquot with the Solaire Culture exhibition on Oct. 25 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The “Wonder Woman” actress wore a Michael Kors black and white zebra viscose sheath dress that featured a scoop neck and spaghetti straps. The midi dress is from the designer’s spring 2023 collection.

Gal Gadot attends Veuve Clicquot Celebrates 250th Anniversary with Solaire Exhibition on October 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

Gadot accessorized with a set of dainty silver-toned rings which she paired with sparkling Tiffany & Co link earrings. She added a classic black clutch to the look.

To finish her look, Gadot slipped into a pair of black strappy sandals. The open-toe shoes featured a stiletto heel, elevating her ensemble in 3 to 4-inches. The strappy detailing continues to the back of the shoe into a slingback heel strap.

Gal Gadot attended the 250th anniversary celebration of Veuve Clicqout with the Solaire Culture exhibition on Oct. 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Gadot worked with Elizabeth Stewart to create this look. The celebrity stylist has a vast amount of star clientele including Julia Roberts, Jessica Chastain, and Cate Blanchett.

The “Red Notice” actress kept her dark brown bob in a soft wave style with her minimal makeup featuring winged eyeliner and a nude lip. Her stunning look was created by hairstylist Renato Campora and makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani.

Gal Gadot attends Veuve Clicquot Celebrates 250th Anniversary with Solaire Exhibition on October 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

Other stars attended the champagne brand’s celebration including Gwyneth Paltrow who was wearing a striped designer gown by Carolina Herrera. The event honored the legacy of the late Clicquot through its Yellow Cafe filled with pieces from many notable artists. The proceeds will go donated to RE:Her, a nonprofit organization focused on empowering all-female food and beverage entrepreneurs.

