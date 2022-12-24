Gal Gadot Revives the ‘No-Pants’ Trend in Orange Boyfriend Shirt With Barefoot Pose

Gal Gadot took a casual approach to her latest post to Instagram made on Dec. 20. The “Wonder Woman” star styled a bright pop of color and minimalist accessories, going sans shoes in the comfort of her home.

Gadot’s simple outfit consisted of a collared cotton button-down shirt in an oversized fit from The Frankie Shop. The top was a bright orange, almost tangerine, and was kept slightly unbuttoned for a breezy, relaxed fit.

The look recalled the “no-pants” trend that influencers such as Ariana Grande, Olivia Culpo and countless more embraced ubiquitously on the streets throughout 2018. It made a revival on “The Voice” with Camila Cabello, and Tia Mowry recently wore the trend while posing on Instagram.

The Tiffany & Co. brand ambassador amped up her ensemble with dainty gold rings situated with gemstones of varying colors, alongside diamond studs. The laid back addition offered the look a bit of bling, elevating the simplistic appearance of her button-down. As for her hair, Gadot wore her dark brown tresses in a slicked back style out of her face.

While the actress went without shoes for her lounging session, her go-to silhouettes usually range from pointed pumps on red carpets to a casual sandal. The actress and mom is a pro at styling “ugly” sandals, and wore them quite often during her pregnancy. For heels, Gadot often aims for a shiny finish with a sling back style that sets them apart from your standard heel. It’s immensely impressive that Gadot manages to balance all of her interesting endeavors, in stylish shoes no less.

The Israeli actress fully embraces trendy footwear. Gadot’s recent rotation has featured big-toe sandals, thong sandals and towering pointed-toe pumps by top brands like Miu Miu and Alexandre Birman. On the red carpet, she also dons strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Saint Laurent, Stuart Weitzman and Sergio Rossi, courtesy of stylist Elizabeth Stewart. For more casual occasions, the actress favors sneakers by brands like Reebok and Common Projects.

