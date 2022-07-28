Gal Gadot Chicly Twists & Turns for Yoga in Blue Sports Bra & Leggings for Whimsical Instagram Filter Trend Video

Gal Gadot joined in on a trippy video filter trend while impressively performing yoga poses in sleek athleisure.

Th “Wonder Woman” star practiced her form in a video she shared with Instagram fans on July 25. The actress use the moment to also spotlight her food brand “Goodles.”

The “Red Notice” actress used a viral filter to create a wavy, whimsical scene, showing her twisting and turning, likely with very little moment in real life.

Gadot looked chic in a vibrant blue sports bra in a halter style made of stretchy, breathable fabric. The star paired the bra with high-waisted leggings in the same fabric and color completing the set.

Gadot accessorized very minimally with a gold chain necklace with a tiny pendant and a few silver studs.

The actress went without shoes for the yoga routine, but her go-to silhouettes range from pointed pumps on red carpets to a casual sandal. The actress and mom is a pro at styling “ugly” sandals, and wore them quite often during her pregnancy. For heels, Gadot often aims for a shiny finish with a sling back style that sets them apart from your standard heel. It’s immensely impressive that Gadot manages to balance all of her interesting endeavors, in stylish shoes no less.

PHOTOS: See some of Gal Gadot’s boldest red carpet moments.