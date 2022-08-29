Gal Gadot Goes Barefoot In Bronze Triangle Bikini While Lounging Poolside

Gal Gadot has a bronze moment soaking in the last couple days of summer at her Malibu mansion.

The ‘Wonder Woman’ actress sat next to her pool in Malibu in a bronze triangle bikini featuring striped straps and white rings accentuating her waist. She embraced her hair’s natural texture in a messy bun and a bare face.

Gadot’s style is very sophisticated. The actress is usually seen in neutral colors. She is a fan of matching sets whether that be a relaxed outfit or a blazer suit. Sometimes, she will surprise us with a pop of color like when she twists and turns for yoga. She also likes to keep it casual for her days off set with a pair of Converse.

For footwear, the ‘Death on the Nile’ star has been a big fan of sandals and pumps lately. Gadot has been seen with an array of designer shoes from Sergio Rossi, Saint Laurent, Stuart Weitzman, Alexandre Birman and Miu Miu. The actress is usually styled by Elizabeth Stewart.

Gadot just finished filming the film ‘Heart of Stone.’ In September 2021, she was announced to be the lead role ‘Rachel Stone’ in the Netflix. The film will also feature ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ star Jamie Dornan and ‘Hotel Rwanda’ star Sophie Okonedo.

The actress kept herself busy this summer with a Tiffany & Co campaign. Cadot starred in Tiffany & Co’s flower-inspired ‘2022 Blue Book collection Botanica’ campaign that was released earlier this summer. The actress has continued to support the brand since then. Gadot appeared at Tiffany & Co.’s latest project, the “Vision and Virtuosity” exhibit in London.

