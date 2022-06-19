Gabrielle Union’s Thong Sandals & Dramatically Sheer Dress Serve Up Futuristic Vibes During Milan Fashion Week Men’s Shows

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gabrielle Union takes to the streets of Milan in a fashion-forward look.

The actress took a quick snapshot of her outfit against the background of the streets during Milan Fashion Week Men’s Spring 2023 shows in order to remember her brief time there. The short caption of the post reads, “2 hours in Milan • @sportmax.”

Union wore a pastel yellow Sportmax ensemble from their spring 2022 collection. The outfit was comprised of several pieces coming together to create something chic, starting off with a neon yellow pair of high-waisted shorts. The “Bring It On” star mimicked the styling choices made on the runway while adding more coverage.

Overtop the shorts, the “Cheaper By the Dozen” actress wore a sheer pastel yellow dress. The strappy dress had a square neckline with opaque yellow fabric running across the bodice. The piece was mostly vertical before it cascaded out at the bottom, the skirt flaying out elegantly. The hem was scalloped and the skirt was voluminous, creating drama.

Union held a cobalt blue purse with a fuzzy faux-fur texture and gold hardware to complete the look.

Keeping things Italian, Union slipped on Giaborghini thong sandals in ivory. The shoes had a square toe and a puffy silhouette, complete with thick thong straps that held the foot in place. The shoe is minimal in height but makes up for the lack of inches with an interesting heel. The back of the shoe arches, creating a geometric shape while the heel itself juts out of the back at an angle. It’s a striking shoe for sure, but one that matches that slightly sporty, futuristic theme that Sportmax brings to the table.

