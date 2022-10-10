Gabrielle Union Struts with Trench Coat, Bustier & Slingback Pumps in Fun Video

Gabrielle Union slipped on head-to-toe neutrals for a recent outing.

The “Bring it On” alum posted to her Instagram on Sunday trotting around New York City. In her video, Union walked down a sidewalk and captioned the post “Brooklyn Nights” while Selena Gomez’s “Look At Her Now” played. Making it fun, she pretended to almost trip over an abandoned carpet on the sidewalk but continued to serve a fierce walk.

In the post, Union wore a Frame beige trench coat with dark buttons and a matching beige belt. She threw the jacket open to show off her monochromatic outfit underneath from Sir the Label, which consisted of a brown bustier top and matching high-waisted straight-leg trousers. Union kept her accessories in her video to a minimum.

The “Daddy’s Little Girls” actress added pumps to complete her outfit. She wore white slingback pumps from Anny Nord. Her heels featured a pointed toe as well as a transparent upper with leather details. The stiletto heel reached nearly 4 inches. Union wore the same pair last week while in NYC. This time, she paired the pumps with a black pantsuit from Tibi.

Like her clothing, the ever-fashionable actress tends to gravitate towards a few frequented simplified styles for footwear. Union usually wears thong sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far, and Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing strappy sandals and tall boots by top brands, including Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon, and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, Union prefers athletic sneakers usually by Adidas, Reebok, and Nike.

