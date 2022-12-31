Gabrielle Union Goes Slo Mo to SZA’s ‘SOS’ in A Green Bikini and Chunky Pink and Orange Sneakers

A bikini and sneaker clad Gabriell Union soaked under a shower head in a post made to her Instagram story yesterday. The “Bring It On” star was seemingly showering in a cave of some sorts, the slow-mo video set to SZA’s “SOS.”

Bringing the drama, Union whipped her hair under the waters spray in a bright green bikini top with spaghetti straps. The bottoms, like the top, were green and featured a dynamic fit that sat high on her hips, the style popular among lots of celebrities, Union included.

Bikinis emerged in the 1940s, but the designs weren’t found on beaches until the 1960s due to the controversial nature of the two-piece suits. Bikinis finally gained mass acceptance in the ‘80s, becoming a swimwear staple. Today, the term “bikini” includes everything from high-waisted two-pieces to string bikinis that show ample skin.

As for footwear, Union stomped around in orange and pink sneakers with a chunky silhouette and black rubbers soles. The sturdy pair was comprised of black toe detailing and a lace-up silhouette that gave way to reliable tread that offered the “10 Things I Hate About You” actress a non-slip experience while under water.

Chunky sneakers were first popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, comfort and stability. Though the sneaker style’s popularity slowed in the 2000s, chunky sneakers reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s, capturing the attention of all genders.

Like her clothing, the 50-year-old tends to gravitate towards a few frequented simplified styles for footwear. On and off the red carpet, Union can usually be found wearing sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far, and Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing shoes from Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon, and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, Union prefers athletic sneakers by Adidas, Reebok or Nike.

