Gabrielle Union Battles the Wind and Goes Barefoot in This Colorful Two-Piece Set

By Amina Ayoud
Gabrielle Union’s Chic Street Style
Gabrielle Union’s Chic Street Style
Gabrielle Union’s Chic Street Style
Gabrielle Union’s Chic Street Style
Gabrielle Union rang in the weekend in a windy video posted to her Instagram.

The Reel posted yesterday sees the “10 Things I Hate About You” actress dancing and singing on a beach, a red solo cup in hand. The star wrote that she was thankful for many things including the weekend, the “elixir” in her hand, and the secured wig on her head as she battled out the strong winds. Union simply captioned the video with, “The wig is the real MVP.”

With her toes in the sand and a song in her heart, Union wore a silky two-piece set in pastel green, yellow and purple with a swirling designs all throughout the fabric. The top consisted of an oversized button down with long sleeves which the actress kept open majority of the way except for a single button. The slouchy shirt was paired with slouchier pants with wide legs and a high waist.

While Union is not wearing shoes in this post, the actress tends to gravitate towards some simplified styles. The star usually wears thong sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far and Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing strappy sandals and tall boots by top brands, including Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, Union prefers chunky sneakers by Adidas, Reebok and Nike.

Union knows how to chicly take a risk. Only five days ago, the star was sat poolside taking behind the scenes footage of a bikini shoot set to the Y2K hit “Stacy’s Mom” by Fountains of Wayne. The actress mimicked the song’s iconic 2003 music video which featured model Rachel Hunter in glamorous scenarios. Set in slow motion, Union channeled Hunter and modeled two bikinis in silver and tan. Both styles featured high-waisted bottoms and full coverage halter tops.

Check out Gabrielle Union’s chicest street style moments. 

