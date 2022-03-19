Gabrielle Union Enjoys Wine Night in Red Flowy Dress and Green Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gabrielle Union knows how to make a statement chromatically — and her latest look proves it.

Coming off of her film release “Cheaper by the Dozen” — she attended the premiere this week with her family — Union posted a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed her with husband Dwyane Wade enjoying a wine night with The Roots Fund. (The organization helps secure the pathway for communities of color in the wine industry.)

For her outfit, Union went with a fiery red flowy dress that was floor-length and had two thick bars of fabric implemented in the middle of the garment for coverage. The piece also had long sleeves for a tidy finish.

Accessories-wise, the “Deliver Us from Eva” actress wore a pair of diamond hoop earrings.

To finish off everything, she popped on a pair of lime green strappy sandals that included a big separation strap. The shoes had a height of approximately three inches and added a nice pop of contrast to her look.

As for Wade, he opted for a burgundy suit that incorporated a trucker suit jacket paired with slim-fit trousers and white and red sneakers.

Union has a trendy and sophisticated taste. For example, she recently wore a brown knitted minidress paired with white sneakers that gave her attire a casual yet sporty feel.

The “Being Mary Jane” actress has also ventured into the fashion industry and collaborated with New York & Company to create a capsule collection of inclusive and body positivity clothing back in 2017, and it returned in 2021.

Click through the gallery to see Union’s chic street style over the years.

Put on a pair of green strappy sandals for a stylish finish.

To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Crystal-Embellished Satin Sandals, $1,090.

To Buy: Schutz Vikki Leather Sandal, $64.

CREDIT: Zara

To Buy: Zara Heeled Sandals, $50.