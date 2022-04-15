Gabrielle Union Goes Preppy-Chic in Plaid Dress and Strappy Sandals for ‘They Call Me Magic’ Premiere With Dwyane Wade

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade always bring their fashion A-game to every event. The dynamic power couple beamed while posing on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of “They Call Me Magic.” The docuseries highlights the global impact of Earvin “Magic” Johnson, both on and off the court and features interviews with Magic Johnson, his family members and many others. The television show premieres on Apple TV+ on April 22.

For the outing, Union went preppy-chic in a brown plaid mini dress. The “Cheaper by the Dozen” actress who recently debuted her first-ever shoe line with New York & Company accessorized the spring ensemble with small hoop earrings and bracelets. She touted her essentials in a square pink handbag and styled her dark tresses straight.

Gabrielle Union at ‘They Call Me Magic’ screening at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on April 14, 2022. CREDIT: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union at the Los Angeles premiere of Apple’s ‘They Call Me Magic’ on April 14, 2022. CREDIT: David Acosta/Image Press Agency/

Wade complemented his wife’s look by sporting a black checkered wool shirt from Fendi’s Autumn/Winter 22′ collection. The former NBA star teamed his top with trousers and white and brown loafers. The slip-on silhouette was complete with leather uppers and had a wide double strap across the instep.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union at ‘They Call Me Magic’ premiere on April 14, 2022. CREDIT: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

A closer look at Gabrielle Union’s brown sandals. CREDIT: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

To amp up her look, Union rounded things off with brown strappy sandals. The leather shoes had a thin strap across the top and a high stiletto heel.

Union and Wade set the bar high when it comes to fashion. The pair is known for making fashionable appearances and coordinating their ensembles on and off the red carpet.

