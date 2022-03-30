Gabrielle Union Goes Colorful in Pink Ombre Jumpsuit With Pink Nike Sneakers Before a Glam Makeover

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gabrielle Union makes a colorful statement with her latest look.

The “Deliver Us from Eva” star shared a video on Instagram Tuesday that showed her makeup-free as she got ready with the help of Bobbi Brown cosmetics; she proclaimed that there are not enough hours in a day.

For the outfit, Union went with an ombre pink and orange jumpsuit that had different shades of the bright color strewn all over in a fun pattern. The piece zipped up the middle and had slightly puffy sleeves.

As for accessories, she wore a mustard and white polka dot scarf that added a nice contrast of color to her vibrant ensemble.

On the footwear front, she slipped on a pair of pink, black and white Nike sneakers that added a sporty element to her uniformed look.

When it comes to Union and her clothing tastes, she tends to fancy stylish and modern silhouettes. For example, she recently wore a green cutout dress with nude heeled sandals for a sleek, chic appearance. She also wore a black leather blazer, a white T-shirt, slouchy mom jeans and chunky black loafers for a new twist on a classic combo.

The “Being Mary Jane” actress has also ventured into the fashion industry and collaborated with New York & Company to create a capsule collection of inclusive and body positivity clothing in 2017, and it returned in 2021. She also recently debuted her shoe collection with the clothing brand.

