Gabrielle Union Goes Colorful in Pink Ombre Jumpsuit With Pink Nike Sneakers Before a Glam Makeover

By Jacorey Moon
Gabrielle Union makes a colorful statement with her latest look.

The “Deliver Us from Eva” star shared a video on Instagram Tuesday that showed her makeup-free as she got ready with the help of Bobbi Brown cosmetics; she proclaimed that there are not enough hours in a day.

For the outfit, Union went with an ombre pink and orange jumpsuit that had different shades of the bright color strewn all over in a fun pattern. The piece zipped up the middle and had slightly puffy sleeves.

As for accessories, she wore a mustard and white polka dot scarf that added a nice contrast of color to her vibrant ensemble.

On the footwear front, she slipped on a pair of pink, black and white Nike sneakers that added a sporty element to her uniformed look.

When it comes to Union and her clothing tastes, she tends to fancy stylish and modern silhouettes. For example, she recently wore a green cutout dress with nude heeled sandals for a sleek, chic appearance. She also wore a black leather blazer, a white T-shirt, slouchy mom jeans and chunky black loafers for a new twist on a classic combo.

The “Being Mary Jane” actress has also ventured into the fashion industry and collaborated with New York & Company to create a capsule collection of inclusive and body positivity clothing in 2017, and it returned in 2021. She also recently debuted her shoe collection with the clothing brand.

Click through the gallery to see Union's chic street style over the years. 

 

