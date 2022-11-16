Gabrielle Union Blooms in Pink Floral Dress & Matching Platforms at ‘Strange World’ Premiere With Dwayne Wade

It was a family affair for Gabrielle Union on Tuesday night.

The “Bring it On” alum hit the red carpet premiere of Disney’s “Strange World” in Los Angeles with her husband, Dwayne Wade and their 4-year-old daughter, Kaavia. To the event, Union wore a bright pink dress from Valentino. The garment featured a plunging neckline surrounded by several large floral appliques. Union added a few sparkly rings from Tiffany and Co. to take the look to the next level.

Union attends the red carpet premiere of ‘Strange World’ in Los Angeles on Nov. 15. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The “Cheaper by the Dozen” actress added height to her frame with a pair of platform shoes. Though barely visible under the hem of her dress, the towering platforms appeared to have a square-toe design in a soft pink color, similar to the shade of her dress.

Union, Wade and their daughter attend the red carpet premiere of ‘Strange World’ in Los Angeles on Nov. 15. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The couple and their young daughter went with a matching theme for the event. Wade wore a black suit with a black turtleneck paired with bright pink sneakers. Kaavia wore a black puffy wrap dress with black Dr. Martens boots, and carried a small hot pink top-handle bag with stud detailing.

When it comes to her footwear style, Union usually wears thong sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far, and Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing strappy sandals and tall boots by top brands, including Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon, and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, Union prefers athletic sneakers usually by Adidas, Reebok, and Nike.

