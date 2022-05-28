Gabrielle Union Serves ‘Sunset Drama’ in Colorful Midi Dress With Puffy Mules for Her NY & Company Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gabrielle Union showed off a look from her own line.

The “Bring it On” alum posted to her Instagram on May 24 styled in an outfit from her New York & Company collection. She wore a colorful sleeveless midi dress in her social media post. The dress featured a high neck, ruched material and splashes of colors in shades of bright pinks, oranges purples and more. Union added large gold statement earrings as well as a few gold rings to the outfit to tie it together.

The actress also wore shoes from the brand in the video. She donned a pair of white puffy mule heels. The sandals featured two faux leather straps as well as a square-toe design. The thin stiletto heels added at least 3 inches in height to the shoes.

Kaya Faux Leather Puffy Mule CREDIT: Courtesy of NY & Co.

The bright midi dress usually retails for $130, but with the site’s Memorial Day sale, it’s marked half off coming in at $65. The shoes are also on sale, and are currently $42 instead of $85.

Union has certainly been busy working on different business ventures. Earlier this month, the star launched an affordable baby care brand called Proudly with husband Dwyane Wade, which was specifically created for babies with melanated skin.

Last month, Union debuted her first shoe collection with New York & Company. “I knew I wanted to expand my collection in a new and creative way, and footwear was the natural progression for my line,” she told FN. “The launch of my very first footwear collection is a personal milestone, and I am excited to offer this new collection to consumers.” The line includes an assortment of boots, heels, flats, and sneakers for spring and summer.

