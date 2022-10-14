Gabrielle Union Goes Neon in Green Wedges & Shirtdress for ‘The Inspection’ Press Conference at the New York Film Festival

Gabrielle Union attended a press conference for “The Inspection” during the 60th New York Film Festival today. The actress joined her cast mates Jeremy Pope, Raúl Castillo, and Bokeem Woodbine . The movie releases across theaters on Nov. 18.

For the event, the “She’s All That” star wore a cotton moire longline shirtdress with classic light brown trousers zippered from the piece’s hemline to the knee, and oversize side pockets. Both pieces were from Christopher John Rogers’ latest collection. She accessorized with gold earrings by Khiry, adding a shiny point to her outfit.

Gabrielle Union attends 60th New York Film Festival “The Inspection” press conference at The Film Society of Lincoln Center, Walter Reade Theatre on October 14, 2022, in New York City. CREDIT: Jason Mendez/Getty Images for FLC

Union completed her look with a contrasting footwear choice by Paris Texas, brightening her outfit’s earth-tone hues, and slipping into neon green wedges with an open-toe element. As a statement piece, Union’s shoes enlivened her look’s formalwear style.

Related Angus Cloud Shows Off His Streetwear Style in Cargo Pants & White Chunky Sneakers at Amiri's Book Launch Olivia Wilde Gets Sporty in Pleasing Crewneck & Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers for Gym Workout Victoria Beckham Gets Groovy in 'Psychedelic' Blouse & Pointy Shoes While Leaving Her Hotel in NYC

Quickly gaining traction since the 1940s, wedges have remained a popular wardrobe staple and go-to footwear choice. Wedges can enhance any look, especially those in bold colorways such as Unions. Its distinct elevated design also translates to other popular shoe styles, including sneakers, boots, flats, and sandals, and can feature varying corkscrew, espadrille, strap, and leather compositions.

(L-R) Effie Brown, Chester Gordon, Elegance Bratton, Raúl Castillo, Gabrielle Union and Jeremy Pope attend 60th New York Film Festival “The Inspection” press conference at The Film Society of Lincoln Center, Walter Reade Theatre on Oct. 14, 2022, in New York City. CREDIT: Jason Mendez/Getty Images for FLC

The Flawless by Gabrielle Union founder often showcases her eclectic footwear choices, wearing a variety of clean-cut boot and heel styles that coordinate and complement her outfit’s tone.

For the screening of Netflix’s “The Redeem” on Sept. 23, she arrived on the red carpet in metallic Jimmy Choo sandals with a single ankle strap and similar wrapped element across its vamp. She coupled the shiny heel with a crystal-embellished Valentino dress and a matching coat by Pierpaolo Piccioli. She often frequents platforms, stilettos, and peep-toes by the Maison and other notable luxury brands, including Versace, Aquazzura, Gucci, and Prada.

PHOTOS: A Look at Gabrielle Union’s First Shoe Collection With New York & Company