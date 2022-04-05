Gabrielle Union Steps Into Spring in Geometric Wedge Heels From Her New York & Company Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gabrielle Union colorfully steps into spring. The “Bring It On” actress shared a video on Instagram Monday that showed her posing in a vibrant flouncy number from her collaborative collection with clothing brand New York & Company.

The social media star modeled a white sleeveless dress adorned with purple and green floral prints. The piece had a halter-neck design and a flowy maxi-tiered hemline. The dress retails for $105 and the shoes go for $54.

The New York & Company Coralie Floral-Print Halterneck Maxi Dress CREDIT: New York & Company

Union wore a pair of gold dangling circular earrings that added a nice pop of glitz to her breezy ensemble.

The New York & Company Lisha Metal-Accent Wedge Mule CREDIT: New York & Company

The entrepreneur slipped on a pair of faux leather “Lisha” yellow mules that had a square peep-toe style and a 2.75-inch geometric wedge heel with gold metal accents.

When it comes to Union and her clothing tastes, she tends to wear modern and stylish silhouettes. She recently wore a beige outfit from Giuseppe Di Morabito that encompassed a crisscross halter top paired with wide-leg Bermuda shorts and a trench coat with slick brown Rodarte peep-toe wedges.

The “Being Mary Jane” actress has ventured into the fashion industry and collaborated with New York & Company to create a capsule collection of inclusive and body positivity clothing in 2017, and it returned in 2021, offering casual and breezy separates and dresses perfect for spring and the impending summer. She also recently debuted her shoe collection with the clothing brand.

