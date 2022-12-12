Gabrielle Union Masters Winter Style in Blue Furry Coat & Clear Stiletto Heels for New York & Company Collection

Gabrielle Union is celebrating the “party season” in style with her latest New York & Company collection. The actress shared to her Instagram page a behind-the-scenes look at her new campaign this weekend, showing off a glamourous winter look.

The actress modeled a light blue double-breasted suit with a satin lapel in the same hue. She layered up with a matching trench coat, featuring a furry collar and lapel. Union added tailored pants to complete her outfit.

Union styled the pantsuit with blue-hued PVC pumps. The style featured a pointed toe with a striking stiletto heel, elevating her look by at least 3 inches. Clear pumps like Union’s elongate the silhouette, creating a barely-there illusion.

In the same video, Union also modeled a different outfit, consisting of a cropped white top with a colorful sequin midi skirt. She slipped on strappy embellished sandals with crystals across the ankle strap and toes. Strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs.

Earlier this year, Union debuted the footwear collection New York & Company featuring an assortment of shoes from boots to pumps to sneakers ranging from $79.95 to $129.95. The wife and mother started her partnership with New York & Company in 2017. Since then, the multi-year deal has stayed true to the goal of emphasizing positivity and inclusivity.

Gabrielle Union looks fabulous as leaving her hotel in New York on Nov. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

When it comes to her own footwear style, Union tends to gravitate towards sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far, and Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing pointed-toe pumps and tall boots by top brands, including Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon, and Tabitha Simmons.

