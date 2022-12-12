Gabrielle Union Masters Winter Style in Blue Furry Coat & Clear Stiletto Heels for New York & Company Collection

Gabrielle Union is celebrating the “party season” in style with her latest New York & Company collection. The actress shared to her Instagram page a behind-the-scenes look at her new campaign this weekend, showing off a glamourous winter look.
The actress modeled a light blue double-breasted suit with a satin lapel in the same hue. She layered up with a matching trench coat, featuring a furry collar and lapel. Union added tailored pants to complete her outfit.
Union styled the pantsuit with blue-hued PVC pumps. The style featured a pointed toe with a striking stiletto heel, elevating her look by at least 3 inches. Clear pumps like Union’s elongate the silhouette, creating a barely-there illusion.
In the same video, Union also modeled a different outfit, consisting of a cropped white top with a colorful sequin midi skirt. She slipped on strappy embellished sandals with crystals across the ankle strap and toes. Strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs.
Earlier this year, Union debuted the footwear collection New York & Company featuring an assortment of shoes from boots to pumps to sneakers ranging from $79.95 to $129.95. The wife and mother started her partnership with New York & Company in 2017. Since then, the multi-year deal has stayed true to the goal of emphasizing positivity and inclusivity.
When it comes to her own footwear style, Union tends to gravitate towards sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far, and Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing pointed-toe pumps and tall boots by top brands, including Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon, and Tabitha Simmons.
