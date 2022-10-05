Gabrielle Union Delivers Chic Fall Style in Square-Toe Boots for New Promo of Her New York & Company Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gabrielle Union’s fall 2022 collection with New York & Company just got an update. The actress took to Instagram with a video showing two new looks from the collection. Union has been working with the brand since 2017.

The first look speaks to fall like no other with a black ribbed long-sleeve top, brown and black plaid pants, and a creamy oversized coat. The top she is wearing is the Kataya ribbed shirt, with buttons and a collar that take this shirt from a basic to a more elevated top. Union layered with a neutral Madisyn tie-waist cape coat in the iced coffee shade.

On bottom, Union wore the Faven plaid pleated wide-leg pants, featuring brown and yellow tones (there is also a matching Faven plaid wrap coat in the collection). The look was accessorized with two dainty necklaces. Union opted for black footwear to tie together the shirt and darker tones in the pants. She sported a square-toe black leather boot. The footwear style has been embraced by Cardi B, Rosalia, and Bella Hadid.

Transitioning the look two, Union shows off more plaid and blazers in time for fall. The “Cheaper by the Dozen” star took a staple power suit and made it more dynamic and chic with the same plaid pattern in a different thickness. On top she wears the Bellamy plaid blazer. On bottom is the Bellamy plaid straight-leg pant. The base of the garments is gray while the plaid is burgundy, darker gray, and white.

The actress again matched her shoes to the plaid in the outfit. She wore a burgundy squared-toe leather boot. The height of the boots allowed for the wide-leg pants to drape, but not drag on the floor. Union-Wade accessorized this look with silver hoop earrings. There is also a Bellamy plaid v-neck dress, that features the thick plaid details from the pants.

PHOTOS: A Look at Gabrielle Union’s First Shoe Collection With New York & Company