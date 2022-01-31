Gabrielle Union’s Typical Morning Includes Ironing in Just a Blazer and Strappy Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gabrielle Union brought a dramatic take to morning routines.

The “Being Mary Jane” actress posed in a new Instagram Reel, wearing just an oversized black blazer while ironing pants for a project for affordable brand New York and Company. The star’s suiting featured structured shoulders and a double-breasted silhouette. Union completed her look with a voluminous ponytail.

When it came to shoes, the “Think Like a Man” actress slipped on a pair of slick leather mules. The black leather style featured a thin toe strap and wide quilted strap, as well as stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. The pair brought added drama to Union’s risqué ensemble, creating a sultry monochrome moment.

Mules have been constantly trending since bursting onto the footwear scene years ago, with heeled styles often featuring strappy silhouettes and block or stiletto heels. Brands like Kurt Geiger, Schutz and Paris Texas have released bold styles with details like punchy colors, crystals and PVC, while many feature versatile or jewel-toned leather or suede uppers. In addition to Union, stars like Lily Collins, Vanessa Hudgens and Karlie Kloss have worn Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik and Vince Camuto mules in recent weeks. Union herself has worn boldly colored mules in the past, as well.

Shoe-wise, Union always goes for the bold. The “Breaking In” actress often favors of-the-moment trends, like thong sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far and Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing strappy sandals and tall boots by top brands including Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, Union prefers chunky sneakers by Adidas, Reebok and Nike.

