Gabrielle Union Is Business-Casual Chic in a Brown Plaid Blazer, Jeans and Suede Boots

Gabrielle Union mixes textures with ease.

The “L.A.’s Finest” star showed off her latest look on Instagram yesterday in a photo taken by stepdaughter Zaya Wade. For the ensemble, Union opted for a brown and tan plaid blazer paired with a dark blue top and a pair of jeans from Good American.

Union pulled on a pair of tall brown suede boots from Neil J. Rodgers to complete the look.

The actress has a fashion-forward clothing aesthetic — and is often seen in oversized tailoring, chic activewear, slinky dresses, printed separates, intricate swimsuits and slouchy T-shirts.

When she graces red carpets, she has a penchant for breath-taking creations from brands like Iris Van Herpen, Valentino and Alexandre Vauthier.

The “Think Like a Man” actress has also created her own lane within the fashion industry. She collaborated with New York & Company to create a capsule collection of clothing that included stretchy dresses, printed separates, denim pieces and easy dresses that focused on being inclusive and body positivity.

