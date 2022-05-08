Gabrielle Union Sings to Ducks With Her Daughter in Polo Dress and Fluffy Slippers for Mother’s Day

Gabrielle Union took a nature-focused route to celebrating Mother’s Day, singing to ducks with daughter Kaavia James Union Wade.

The “Cheaper by the Dozen” star filmed an Instagram Reel with her daughter, where the pair approached a set of ducks — deemed Dory and Darnell — in their backyard, singing them a ballad by Luther Vandross. For the occasion, Union was dressed in a lavender knit dress that featured an allover ribbed texture. Completing the piece was a buttoned polo-like collar with deep pink piping. Her look was finished with delicate earrings.

“Happy Mother’s Day!!!! The best parenting advice I’ve been given is to understand that no two journeys are the same, so try to do what’s best for YOU and err on the side of love and compassion cuz we’re all just fumbling our way thru the best way we know how,” Union captioned the sweet video. “Don’t judge and certainly don’t think that your way is the ONLY way. Be open to learning and evolving while embracing accountability. For all the Moms, Stepmoms, Bonus Moms, Aunties, Neighborhood Hero’s, Grandmas and all other caregivers who do this glorious job, CHEERS TO YOU!!!! Also, clearly I don’t know that ducks much prefer uptempo Luther.”

When it came to shoes, Union opted for a set of black slide slippers. With rounded closed toes, flat soles and charcoal-toned fluffy lining, the set appeared to be comfortable and cozy. Union’s choice of footwear also proved ideal for wearing at home, as they looked easy to stroll across her yard in without falling off.

Slippers and slides like Union’s are popular options for comfortable footwear as of late, with many pairs featuring rounded closed-toe silhouettes with flat soles. Shearling or faux fur accents and lining hats also given these pairs added coziness and a whimsical, playful appeal. In addition to the “Being Mary Jane” star, stars Kristen Bell, Ashley Tisdale and Dakota Johnson have also slipped into Ugg, Gucci and Charvet slippers in recent weeks.

However, don’t be fooled: Union’s no stranger to a slick pair of heels, wearing platforms with a glitzy Versace gown with husband Dwayne Wade at the 2022 Met Gala last Monday.

Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union at the 2022 Met Gala celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art” on May 2 in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Shoe-wise, Union always goes for the bold. The “Breaking In” actress often favors of-the-moment trends, such as thong sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far and Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing strappy sandals and tall boots by top brands including Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, Union prefers chunky sneakers by Adidas, Reebok and Nike.

Discover Union’s debut shoe collection for New York & Company in the gallery.