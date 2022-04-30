Gabrielle Union Impressively Descends Staircase in Geometric Heels & Cutout Dress From Her New York & Company Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gabrielle Union-Wade may wear designer duds on the regular, but she can also dabble in affordable fashion while still looking like a red carpet stunner. For proof, look no further than her most recent Instagram post.

On April 28, the 49-year-old actress, who recently stamped her name on an all-white collection with New York & Company, modeled pieces from the collection in an ethereal Instagram video. And while her look costs under $155, Union-Wade looks like a million bucks in the polished all-white pieces.

In the video, Union modeled a long, sleek white dress from her collection with New York & Company. The dress has a one-shoulder silhouette, featuring a single long sleeve and a ruched side slit. On the same side as the sleeve and the slit is a diamond-shaped cutout at the high waist, which features a gold chain running across it.

The “Bring It On” star wore her hair in a half-up, half-down curled style. She accessorized the look with simple gold hoops and a smattering of golden rings, keeping her makeup look incredibly subtle and natural.

For shoes, the “Cheaper By the Dozen” actress wore white wedge mules from her New York & Company collection, which featured a gold-accented geometric heel, an open back and a square toe.

In the video, the star walks down a grand staircase in her red carpet-ready look, writing, “Jokes on you — I didn’t fall.”

NY & Co.’s Lisha mules by Gabrielle Union. CREDIT: Courtesy of NY & Co.

The crisp white dress usually retails for $129.95, but is on sale right now for under $100. The matching shoes usually retail for $89.95, but clock in under $55 right now. Not bad for celebrity style.

Union has certainly been busy taking part in plenty of empire-building behavior. Earlier this month, the star launched an affordable baby care brand called Proudly with husband Dwyane Wade, which was specifically created for babies with melanated skin.

Last month, Union debuted her first shoe collection with New York & Company. “I knew I wanted to expand my collection in a new and creative way, and footwear was the natural progression for my line,” she told FN. “The launch of my very first footwear collection is a personal milestone, and I am excited to offer this new collection to consumers.” The line includes an assortment of boots, heels, flats, and sneakers for spring and summer.

