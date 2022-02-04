Gabrielle Union and Daughter Kaavia Wade Promote New Clothing Line in Stylish Outfits

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gabrielle Union and her daughter, Kaavia Wade, show off their fashion-forward looks for a new project.

The “L.A.’s Finest’ actress shared a photo on Instagram today of her and her daughter Kaavia as a way to promote her daughter’s new collaborative collection with the company Janie and Jack. The collection features a range of fun printed separates like button-ups, shorts, pants and dresses, as well as rompers, headbands and shoes.

For the ensembles, Wade slipped on a rainbow-striped dress from her clothing line that incorporated a tiered design and ruffled sleeves. It’s $74 and is available for purchase at Janieandjack.com.

The Kaavia James Rainbow Striped Dress. CREDIT: Janie and Jack

When it comes to Union’s outfit, she wore a white flowy dress that had voluminous sleeves and a circular neckline that made the dress feel modern. She accessorized with a dainty gold necklace for a slight pop of color.

To ground everything, Union went with a pair of black and white strappy thong kitten heel sandals that pulled her attire together seamlessly. The heels had a height of approximately two inches and ankle straps.

Union has a fashion-forward sense of style, and she displays it by wearing some of the most popular silhouettes and brands currently. Recently, Union has worn a variety of getups that all have a different energy but the same sleek Union flair in common. For example, she gave us an edgy cutout dress moment and then she also gave us an oversized Bottega Veneta outfit that showed her trendy side.

The “Bring It On” actress has also created her own ventures within the fashion industry, having collaborated with New York & Company to create a capsule collection of clothing.

Click through the gallery to see Union’s chic street style over the years.

Slip on a pair of strappy kitten heel sandals for a polished appearance.

CREDIT: Courtesy of & Other Stories

To Buy: & Other Stories Thong Strap Heeled Leather Sandals, $129

Buy Now: Jeffrey Campbell Fluxx Sandal, $130

Buy Now: A New Day Annette Heels, $30