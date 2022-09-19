Gabrielle Union Pops in Yellow & Wild Snakeskin Sandals for Fun Photo with Husband Dwayne Wade and Daughter Kaavia

Gabrielle Union posed with her husband Dwayne Wade and their daughter Kaavia for a picture posted to Instagram yesterday in their local Target, celebrating their baby care brand PROUDLY. The caption, referring to her family’s modeling skills on Union’s post reads, “I try to teach them how to serve but GWORL, they on the struggle bus.” The family signed their products and stuck gift cards in some of the diapers, Union dressed vibrantly in a two piece set and wild heels.

Going bold, Union donned a bright yellow button up vest with pockets which she paired with yellow high waisted coordinating trousers. Accessorizing minimally, the “Bring It On” actress wore small gold hoops, a bracelet, and stacked chunky gold rings that added a welcomed shine to the star’s eye-catching ensemble. Styling her dark curly tresses, the mom of one wore her hair up and out of her face in a high bun with some strands let loose from the updo to frame her features.

Running on the wild side of footwear, Union sported snakeskin strappy sandals with square toes. Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs. A staple shoe of the warmer months, strappy sandals can be any heel height for versatile wear.

Wade stood beside Union near their business display wearing a funky pastel knit collared tee which he wore with dark blue trousers and silver jewelry. The fashionable basketball player stepped into slip-on white leather clog-style sandals with thick cork soles.

PROUDLY is a baby care brand made by the Wade family and co-designed by Dermatologists of color who study and select ingredients to nourish melanated skin.

