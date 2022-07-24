Gabrielle Union Does a High Kick in Beyonce’s New Ivy Park Ivytopia Sports Bra & Leggings With Yellow-Dipped Ultraboost Adidas Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gabrielle Union-Wade is turning bold looks on Instagram, courtesy of none other than Beyoncé. The 49-year-old actress recently received colorful summer pieces from the newest Adidas x Ivy Park collection from Bey herself — and she enlisted the help of 15-year-old step-daughter Zaya Wade and 3-year-old daughter Kaavia to model the looks on Saturday.

In a video set to Beyoncé’s song “Break My Soul,” Union-Wade steps out of an elevator in several pieces from the new futuristic collection, including a highlighter-yellow catsuit and a coordinating printed satin robe. Union-Wade also models a bikini top and bottom in the same vibrant colorway, a khaki floral skirt and a matching satin jacket, and a matching vibrant blue floral legging and sports bra set. She paired each outfit with a pair of white and highlighter-yellow Ivy Park Ultraboost running shoes from the collection.

Her daughters model similar outfits in the videos, with Zaya showing off other adult pieces from the collection and Kaavia modeling the adorable and robust coordinating children’s collection.

The other-worldly Adidas x Ivy Park Ivytopia collection, which launched on July 21 and 22 online and in select retail stores, is ripe with futuristic inspiration and striking colors, including solar yellow and shock cyan. Along with eye-catching athletic pieces and leisure wear, the collection’s statement footwear styles include a reimagined version of the iconic Stan Smith sneaker, a new iteration of the Savage sneaker and an Ultra Boost silhouette with vibrant highlighter yellow details.

Union-Wade is noted for her chic style on the red carpet, unafraid to experiment with bold colors and a variety of silhouettes by brands like Prada, Versace and Valentino. Her off-duty style often includes boho-inspired style paired with sandals by Magda Butrym, Tamara Mellon and By Far. She also favors athleisure paired with chunky sneakers by brands like Adidas, Reebok and Nike.

As a fashion entrepreneur, Union-Wade has released clothing and shoe collaborations with brands like New York & Company and Fashion to Figure. She also has her own clothing line sold at Lord & Taylor.

