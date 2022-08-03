From ‘Star Trek’ Klingon Warrior to ‘Alien’-Green Model, Gabrielle Union Delivers Edgy Cosmic Style in Twisty Maxi Dress

Gabrielle Union knows how to chicly take a risk. The “10 Things I Hate About You” actress posted a video of herself yesterday posing and twirling to “I’m That Girl” from Beyonce’s new “Renaissance” album.

Pulling her best model face, Union showed off in a pastel green maxi dress from Kawame Adusei’s resort 2023 collection, the style wrapping and twisting around the actress’s neck.

The dress was a halter style, the thin crisscrossed straps transitioning into a rectangular bodice that gave Union sparing coverage. The neck straps connected to the rectangular bodice pieces, forming a diamond before reaching the skirt, where it looped. The skirt was fitted much like the top, widening slightly and cascading down to give the dress volume.

Union wore a dainty silver bracelet and no other accessories, letting the lengthy daring dress speak for itself. Union wore her black hair damp and slicked away from her face, the style effortlessly falling down the actress’s back.

In a series of photos shared to her Instagram page, Union shared different angles of the look under captions, “Alien Guest Star. Hoping to be bumped up to series regular,” and “Behind the scenes from the spaceship.”

Union should know plenty about style that’s out of this world as she once played a klingon in “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.”

That time i was a Klingon on Deep Space Nine… #flashbackfriday #trekkie ♡♡♡ https://t.co/XNzwRHxXaM — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) May 1, 2015

Union opted to not wear shoes for the occasion, giving her a chance to show off her painted pedicure. When Union is wearing shoes, the “Breaking In” actress often favors of-the-moment trends, such as thong sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far and Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Of course, styles from her own New York & Company collaboration are in her rotation, too. The actress debuted her first shoe collection in March with New York & Company. “I knew I wanted to expand my collection in a new and creative way, and footwear was the natural progression for my line,” she told FN. “The launch of my very first footwear collection is a personal milestone, and I am excited to offer this new collection to consumers.” The line includes an assortment of boots, heels, flats, and sneakers for spring and summer.

