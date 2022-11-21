Gabrielle Union Brings Resort Style to ‘Good Morning America’ in Striped Dress & Neon Green Mules

Gabrielle Union stopped by the ABC studios in New York today to visit the “Good Morning America.” The actress, who is currently promoting her new film “Strange World” with Jake Gyllenhaal, wore a colorful outfit for her television appearance.

Union wore a striped dress by Loewe’s resort 2023 collection. The midi-length dress featured orange, blue, and white hues with a 3D hemline, featuring a bubble-like gathering of fabric.

Gabrielle Union braves the cold as she arrives for an appearance on Good Morning America on Nov. 21, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA The actress styled the look with no accessories, keeping it simple to help complement the details of the ensemble. Union styled her hair in a straight, below-the-chin bob with a natural makeup look.

The highlight point of Union’s look were the 3-inch neon green peep-toe mules she was sporting. The actress is extremely on-trend with this footwear choice as neon colors, especially this bright green, that have been spotted all over the streets and red carpets this year.

Gabrielle Union rocking a pair of neon-green mules for her GMA appearance on Nov. 21, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA Union is well-known for her love of styling eye-catching outfits just as much as her acting repertoire. The actress’s footwear collection contains a wide variety of styles and designers. Her collection ranges from strappy sandals and tall boots by brands like Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon, and Tabitha Simons to thong sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far, and Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. In her off-duty moments, Union prefers athletic sneakers by Adidas, Reebok, and Nike.

PHOTOS: A Look at Gabrielle Union’s First Shoe Collection With New York & Company