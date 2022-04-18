Gabrielle Union Laces Up in Strappy Blue Sandals & Matching Dress for Easter Family Photo With Dwyane, Kaavia and Zaya Wade

Gabrielle Union celebrated Easter Sunday with her family in a striking blue look complete with strappy sandals.

The “Cheaper By the Dozen” actress took to Instagram yesterday to share a sweet family photo that included husband Dwyane Wade and their 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James. Union was joined by her step-daughter Zaya Wade.

The 49-year-old “Bring It On” alum modeled a knee-length dress featuring flowy short sleeves in a vibrant royal blue. She coordinated with sandals in a slightly darker shade of blue that had a super-strappy design and a chunky block heel. Just last week, Union, who works with stylist Thomas Christos Kikis, attended the premiere of “They Call Me Magic,” where she showed off a preppy plaid Sportmax dress and simple, chocolate brown sandals set atop a soaring stiletto heel.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union looking stylish at the ‘They Call Me Magic’ premiere on April 14, 2022. CREDIT: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Moreover, last month, the actress debuted her first shoe collection with New York & Company. “I knew I wanted to expand my collection in a new and creative way, and footwear was the natural progression for my line,” she told FN. “The launch of my very first footwear collection is a personal milestone, and I am excited to offer this new collection to consumers.” The line includes an assortment of boots, heels, flats, and sneakers for spring and summer.

