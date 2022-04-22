Gabrielle Union Has a Chic Workout in Green Bralette & Matching Adidas Sneakers With Dwyane Wade

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gabrielle Union works up a sweat chicly. The “Bad Boys II” actress shared a video on Instagram today that showed her working out with her husband, Dwyane Wade. Union also shouted out the FitOn app, which helps users achieve their fitness goals through videos and tips.

Union donned a tie-dye printed olive-green bralette that had a slightly plunging neckline. She teamed it with a pair of matching leggings that had the same light pattern scattered all over.

Modern leggings first came about in the 1950s, though the style really took off in the 1960s with the invention of Lycra. Leggings became a full-blown trend in the ‘70s, thanks to disco pants, and maintained popularity in the ‘80s, thanks to the aerobics craze. After a cool down in the ‘90s, leggings came back in style in the 2000s and have remained a core part of women’s wardrobes. They’re practical for fitness routines as well as street style statements.

To finish off everything, Union popped on a pair of matching olive-green Adidas sneakers in a vibrant green colorway.

When it comes to her clothing aesthetic, Union tends to fancy trendy and sophisticated silhouettes. For example, she recently wore a black leather blazer and white T-shirt paired with baggy mom jeans and chunky black loafers for a chic take on wardrobe classics.

The “Being Mary Jane” actress has ventured into the fashion industry and collaborated with New York & Company to create a capsule collection of inclusive and body positivity clothing in 2017, and it returned in 2021, offering casual and breezy separates and dresses perfect for spring and the impending summer. She also recently debuted her shoe collection with the brand.

Click through the gallery to see Union’s chic street style over the years.

Slip on a pair of green sneakers for a fun pop of color.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: New Balance X70 Sneakers, $75.

CREDIT: Tory Burch

To Buy: Tory Burch Good Luck Trainer, $278.

CREDIT: Brooks

To Buy: Brooks Women’s Road-Running Shoes, $140.