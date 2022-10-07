Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Serve Coordinated Couple Style In Mesh Pumps & Chunky Sneakers at ‘The Redeem Team’ Screening

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade took coordinated couple style to new levels while arriving at a special screening of Netflix’s “The Redeem Team” in New York City on Oct. 6. The dynamic duo was all smiles as they enjoyed a night out on the town in the Big Apple.

Union took a sharp approach to monochromatic dressing for the outing. The “Cheaper by the Dozen” actress hit the streets in a black pantsuit by Tibi. The ensemble consisted of a blazer that featured pointy shoulder pads and side slant pockets. Putting her own trendy twist on the look, Union decided to go braless underneath and complemented the jacket with baggy trousers.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union out in New York City on October 6, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

Gabrielle Union spotted out in New York City on October 6, 2022. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Sticking to a sophisticated style moment, the “Being Mary Jane” star accessorized with gold dangling earrings and carried her essential items in a small black Kate Spade New York Sam Icon Leather Tote. For glam, Union went with soft neutral makeup and styled her new spring twists half up, half down.

Related Gabrielle Union Delivers Chic Fall Style in Square-Toe Boots for New Promo of Her New York & Company Collection Kristin Davis Steps Into Charlotte's Stilettos for 'And Just Like That...' Season 2 -- with A Sheer Twist Jill Biden Gets Sharply Suited With Striped Bow Pumps for Florida Visit After Hurricane Ian Alongside Ron DeSantis

Wade made a case for the fall season, stepping out in a vibrant outfit with a striking casual spin. The NBA star wore an orange overcoat with matching pants. He complemented his outfit with a black turtleneck that appeared to had a wide, layered orange and black collar. For footwear the former Miami Heat basketball player slipped into a pair of white sneakers. The silhouette had a round toe, orange laces and was set on a thick outsole.

Union completed her outfit with white pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette appeared to have a triangular mesh toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Gabrielle Union out and about in New York City on October 6, 2022. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Union and Wade set the bar high when it comes to fashion. The pair is known for making fashion-forward statements and coordinating their ensembles.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Gabrielle Union’s best street style moments.