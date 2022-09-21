Gabrielle Union Chicly Elevates Printed Maxi Dress With Square-Toe Sandals for ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ With Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade made a fashionable appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” On Tuesday, the power couple sat down with Clarkson to chat about their evolving relationship dynamic since Wade’s retirement from the NBA, their amazing impromptu Elton John encounter in the South of France and their new baby skincare line, Proudly – a baby care brand made by the Wade family and co-designed by Dermatologists of color who study and select ingredients to nourish melanated skin.

Union was utterly chic for the daytime talk show. The “Cheaper by the Dozen” star looked stunning in a satin maxi dress. The garment featured a cream and brown print with a scooped neckline and thigh-high side slit. To amp up her look, the actress accessorized with gold statement earrings and a chunky midi ring. Union styled her curly locs in a pineapple hairstyle and opted for soft glam with a glossy neutral pout.

When it came down to the shoes, other photos show that Union completed her look with sandals. The shoe style peaked about underneath dress and appeared to have a square outsole.

Strappy sandals are taking center stage right now as one of the popular shoe styles. The heels have made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Gabrielle Union appears on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Sept. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Wade looked cool and casual alongside his wife. The former Miami Heat basketball player pulled out a preppy outfit for the appearance. His outfit consisted of a striped pastel top, which he paired with navy blue pants. He rounded out the look with white slip-on shoes and grey socks.

(L-R) Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union appear on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Sept. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Union and Wade set the bar high when it comes to fashion. The pair is known for making fashion-forward statements and coordinating their ensembles.

