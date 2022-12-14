Gabrielle Union Joins Husband Dwyane Wade & Daughter Kaavia Wade for Dance Party Break in Robe & Fuzzy Slippers

Gabrielle Union joined her husband Dwyane Wade and daughter Kaavia Wade for a dance party. In an Instagram Reel uploaded on Kaavia’s Instagram today, the trio starts the day by breaking out into a quick dance party set to Bad Bunny’s, “Party” featuring Rauw Alejandro.

“When you have old parents you gotta trick em to stay limber. My work is never done. #ShadyBaby,” Kaavia captioned the video.

Union was comfortably dressed for the moment. The “Cheaper by the Dozen” actress wore a white robe with a matching headband. Sticking to a chill vibe, she opted for a fresh face no makeup look and styled her hair straight.

To keep cozy, Union completed her look with a pair of fuzzy slippers. The chunky silhouette had a round toe with a furry strap on the instep and a thick outsole.

Related Gabrielle Union Masters Winter Style in Blue Furry Coat & Clear Stiletto Heels for New York & Company Collection Gabrielle Union Brings Out Her Best Poses in Red Puff Sleeve Dress & Pointy Mules for Her New York & Company Holiday Collection Dwyane Wade Slips on Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Sneakers With Purple Jacket at People's Choice Awards 2022

Warm slippers are an essential shoe style to have during the colder months. The slippers have been adopted by tons of celebrities with open arms due to its endless styling versatility and one-piece molded upper which takes comfort up a notch.

Kaavia was also comfortably dressed for the dance party. The 4-year-old wore a black short-sleeve graphic T-shirt with cheetah print pants. The star tied her outfit together with white sneakers.

Dwyane sported a pink and blue paid shirt with tan joggers. When it came down to footwear, the former Miami Heat basketball player slipped into a pair of blue shoes.

Zaya Wade, Kaavia James Union Wade, Gabrielle Union, and Dwyane Wade at the ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ premiere on March 16, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it comes to her footwear style, Union tends to gravitate towards thong sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far, and Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing strappy sandals and tall boots by top brands, including Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon, and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, the entertainer prefers athletic sneakers usually by Adidas, Reebok, and Nike.

PHOTOS: Check out this gallery to see more of Gabrielle Union’s chic street style looks through the years.