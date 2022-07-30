Gabrielle Union Celebrates The Weekend With a Sing Along To Beyonce’s New Album In A Swirling Maxi Dress and Brown Sandals With Dwayne Wade

Gabrielle Union kicked off the weekend singing and dancing to Beyonce’s new full length album with her husband Dwayne Wade.

The couple sat outside on Friday, singing and snapping to “Queen B’s” latest project entitled “Renaissance” which features 16 new songs with hits like “Break My Soul” and “Move.” Union posted a reel, along with an image of both parties cleaned up and ready for the day after the karaoke was all said and done. The caption on the Reel reads, “@Beyonce made us do it! Take all our monies B. It’s this allllllllllllll summer!! Cheers to the weekend good people!!!”

Union wore a terracotta colored high-neck mini dress for the occasion. The dress was also fitted with a shoulder slit that was stylistically held together with wooden buttons and closures, the shoulder slit creating a dynamic outfit overall. The terracotta pattern on the dress swirled and bloomed on a white background, making it pop. The “10 Things I Hate About You” actress accessorized with thin gold hoops, keeping jewelry to a minimum. Wade wore a tan vest, green slacks, a white shirt and relaxed accessories.

Union broke out her most trustworthy shoes for the occasion, confidently and comfortably stepping into the weekend in brown sandals with thick straps. Wade traded in the house slippers he danced in, opting to instead wear white chunky sneakers with tan rubber soles and all-white laces.