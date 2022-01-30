Gabrielle Union Lounges in Sleek Cutout One-Shoulder Dress and Ankle-Strap Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gabrielle Union donned sleek attire for a not-so-casual day at home.

The “Being Mary Jane” actress posed in a maroon dress by Christopher Esber in a new effortless Instagram post. The sharp number featured a one-shoulder silhouette with daring cutouts on its neckline and side. Styled by Thomas Christos, Union’s accessories included two delicate gold necklaces and small hoop earrings. “Just Chillin’ Like A Villain In A 90’s Teen Movie. Naturally,” Union captioned the series of her nonchalant photos, even tagging the location as “I’m waiting for you.”

When it came to shoes, the “Think Like A Man” actress slipped on a pair of Stuart Weitzman sandals. The pair featured thin toe and buckled ankle straps. The style also included light brown leather uppers, which instantly streamlined Union’s ensemble and coordinated with her dress’ warm hues. Though her heels weren’t visible, it’s likely Union’s pair featured stiletto or block heels, which are the most popular takes on the style.

Ankle-strap sandals like Union’s are a wardrobe staple, with supportive straps that allow for day- or night-long wear. Regardless of the heel shape, the style often includes black or brown hues of leather or suede to create a neutral heel that can be worn with any outfit. Ankle-strap styles have even appeared in new collections by Sam Edelman, Kurt Geiger and Kate Spade. In addition to Union, stars like Charli D’Amelio, Whitney Peak and Chrissy Teigen have strapped into sandals by Gianvito Rossi, Steve Madden and Sophia Webster in recent weeks.

Union herself has worn numerous strappy sandals over the years. In November 2021, she even donned a light blue pair while attending Gucci’s “Love Parade” fashion show with husband Dwyane Wade and daughter Zaya Wade.

Shoe-wise, Union always goes for the bold. The “Breaking In” actress often favors of-the-moment trends, like thong sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far and Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing strappy sandals and tall boots by top brands including Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, Union prefers chunky sneakers by Adidas, Reebok and Nike.

