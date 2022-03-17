Gabrielle Union Goes Sky-High in 6-Inch Heels With Daughter Kaavia in Lookalike Dresses for ‘Cheaper By the Dozen’ Premiere

Gabrielle Union shows how to wear platforms on the red carpet. The “Cheaper by the Dozen” star attended the Los Angeles premiere for her film yesterday ahead of tomorrow’s release. Some of the other celebrity guests included Kenya Barris, the producer of the movie, Erika Christensen and Zach Braff — Union’s on-camera husband. On the carpet, she posed with her family, including husband Dwyane Wade and their 3-year-old daughter together, Kaavia James Union Wade — who wore the same outfit as Union — and her 14-year-old stepdaughter Zaya Wade.

Zaya Wade, Kaavia James Union Wade, Gabrielle Union, and Dwyane Wade at the ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ premiere on March 16th, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Shoe-wise, Union had on a pair of black platform sandals by Andrea Wazen set on 6-inch stiletto heels that added some height to her look. The brand’s Antigone heels had a transparent toe strap paired with a matching ankle strap accented with a black buckle. Also, the shoes had a black heel strap that added extra security.

Gabrielle Union on the red carpet for the premiere of her new film ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ on March 16, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Gabrielle Union on the red carpet for the premiere of her new film ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ on March 16, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Her black and white Altuzarra dress featured a plunging bralette and had an eye-catching scallop design. On the lower half, she wore a matching high-waisted skirt that incorporated the same intricate detailing with a floor-length hemline.

A closer look at Gabrielle Union’s black platform sandals. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Andrea Wazen’s Antigone PVC platforms. CREDIT: Courtesy of Andrea Wazen

For accessories, she wore diamond-encrusted bracelets paired with matching diamond earrings and rings that all brought the glitz to her attire.

Union’s essential sartorial aesthetic consists of sophisticated and trendy garments that place an emphasis on construction. For example, recently, she wore a brown knitted minidress with white sneakers for a sporty look while she strutted in an Instagram video. And we’ve also seen her wear a black leather blazer with chunky loafers for a modern outfit that had a casual tone.

The “Being Mary Jane” actress has also ventured into the fashion industry and collaborated with New York & Company to create a capsule collection of inclusive and body positivity clothing back in 2017, and it returned in 2021.

