Gabrielle Union Suits Up in Pinstripes, Sinuous Sandals & an Unexpected Cutout Top

Gabrielle Union struts around in a sophisticated look for a fun Instagram post, where in the caption she referenced her Disney film “Cheaper by the Dozen,” of which she’s currently promoting on a press tour ahead of its March 18 release.

The “Being Mary Jane” actress wore an oversized suit with an edgy top that showcased her affinity for mixing colors, patterns and textures.

Union elevated the ensemble with a pair of brown sandals that featured sinuous straps and a heel height of approximately 3 inches.

The brown pinstripe suit featured a blazer with billowing sleeves, a sleek lapel and structured shoulders. Underneath, she went with a purple and white cutout crochet top that had netted ruffles for a whimsical touch. The trousers incorporated pleats and flowy legs that provided a lot of movement when Union took her strides.

Although Union didn’t opt for many accessories, she did wear a brown belt with neon orange stripes and shiny stud earrings.

Union has a stylish taste that’s refined yet fun. For example, we’ve recently spotted Union wearing a black leather blazer, a white T-shirt, baggy mom jeans and chunky black loafers that display her penchant for sleek separates.

The “L.A’s Finest” actress has also ventured into the fashion industry and collaborated with New York & Company to create a capsule collection of inclusive and body positivity clothing back in 2017, and it returned in 2021.

Click through the gallery to see Union’s chic street style over the years.

