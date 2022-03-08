Gabrielle Union Gives a Brown Knitted Minidress a Sporty Twist in White Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gabrielle Union proves that even sneakers can be a strut-worthy footwear option.

The “Bring It On” actress shared a video on Instagram Monday where she was seen strutting away and then turning around and running towards the camera for a “surprise” moment.

When it comes to the look, Union went with a brown knitted minidress that featured an edgy back cutout. The garment had long sleeves and a high neckline. She styled her hair into a chic black wavy bob.

To complete everything, she threw on a pair of white sneakers that gave her dress a sporty twist. The shoes had white laces and thick soles.

Union has a stylish and casual sartorial aesthetic that she constantly displays on her Instagram feed. Whether she’s on or off-duty, Union’s not afraid to throw on trendy garments that show her daring tastes. For example, she recently wore a black leather blazer paired with a white T-shirt paired with slouchy jeans and chunky loafers for a sleek appearance. And she also wore a cutout one-shoulder dress coordinated with ankle-strap sandals for a sophisticated ensemble.

The “L.A’s Finest” actress has also ventured into the fashion industry and collaborated with New York & Company to create a capsule collection of clothing like stretchy dresses, printed separates, denim pieces and easy dresses that focused on being inclusive and body positivity.

