Gabrielle Union Suits Up in Bottega Veneta’s Plunging Oversized Blazer With Hidden Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gabrielle Union gives another lesson in making monochromatic dressing chic.

The “Deliver Us from Eva” actress shared a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed off her attire, in which Union says that she “fashionably packed up” all her problems.

For the outfit, Union donned an oversized black suit from Bottega Veneta, which she had tailored. The jacket had a loose fit and featured structured shoulders and a double-breasted design that felt sophisticated and trendy. And the baggy pants paired well when juxtaposed with the jacket, giving the moment a beautiful finish.

She accessorized with jewelry from Kismet by Milka and a yellow Bottega Veneta Point bag that added a vibrant pop of color and broke up the darkness of the black suit. The bag is priced at $3,200 and available for purchase at Netaporter.com.

The Bottega Veneta Point Bag CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

Although Union’s shoes got covered up by the billowing hemline of her trousers, it’s safe to say that she slipped on a pair of pumps that are currently one of her go-to shoe silhouettes.

Union has an affinity for monochromatic dressing and often wears all-black outfits that are fashion-forward and tend to be on the oversized side.

As of late, Union has worn a variety of styles that show off her keen eye for exciting pieces and statement-making accessories. For example, we’ve seen her take on a business casual ensemble, and we’ve even seen her printed sets that are perfect for basking in the sunlight. We’ve also seen her wear an edgy one-shoulder cutout dress and structurally tailored suiting.

The “Bring It On” actress has also created her own ventures within the fashion industry, having collaborated with New York & Company to create a capsule collection of clothing that included stretchy dresses, printed separates, denim pieces and easy dresses.

