Gabrielle Union’s Bodycon Dress Has Colorful Split Personalities With Sleek Mules for New York & Company Collection

Gabrielle Union and New York & Company have teamed up to create something incredible. In a new campaign for the collection, Union posed in a ruched bodycon dress and mule sandals, looking absolutely fabulous as she did so in an Instagram post shared on Monday. The purpose of this collaboration was to go bolder, brighter and more colorful. The dress that Union wore exemplified exactly what she was going for.

Union wore a color block ruched midi dress with a low V-neck cut and doubled straps. In the teaser video, she showed one side of the dress blue, and then did a surprise reveal when she turned around showed it in white. Dubbed the “Lateefa Colorblock Knit Midi Dress,” it also featured low slits in the center and on the sides. This dress is perfect for a dinner close to the beach as it exudes passionate summer essences. Union made this dress look extremely elegant as she went bare with her jewelry, really bringing this dress to light.

The “Bring It On” star styled her hair in a simple up-do ponytail with silver earrings; the simplicity of her accessories and hair allowed the garment to really shine.

Union wore black mule sandals with a rope knot on the front, which elevated the overall design of the shoe. The color of the mules worked well with the black hues of the dress, keeping everything cohesive. Mule sandals are quintessential for summer as they offer elegance while still giving your feet the ability to breathe. Mules are easy to slip on and work well with both daytime and evening-wear.

This collection with New York & Company is perfect for this year’s summer as it merges playful ambiance with grace. Other garments in this collection include the Femi Fishtail maxi dress with a round neck and lace emblems that can be worn with sandals, along with another color block dress, the Bolade Colorblock Cutout dress that would work with clear heels. This collection features a multitude of prints for a summer delight.

In addition to collaborating with the brand on clothes, the actress debuted her first shoe collection in March with New York & Company. “I knew I wanted to expand my collection in a new and creative way, and footwear was the natural progression for my line,” she told FN. “The launch of my very first footwear collection is a personal milestone, and I am excited to offer this new collection to consumers.” The line includes an assortment of boots, heels, flats, and sneakers for spring and summer.