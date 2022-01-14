Gabrielle Union Suits Up in a Refined All-Black Outfit & Pointy Pumps With Flourishing Curls

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gabrielle Union makes a statement in a bold look.

The “Deliver Us from Eva” actress posted a photoset on Instagram today that showed her wearing a monochromatic outfit. For the ensemble, Union donned a black baggy jacket that was adorned with pleats galore paired with a black camisole that helped to keep the vibe together. On the lower half, she wore a pair of pants that had the same fabric dimensions as the jacket, and they had a flowy, loose demeanor.

When it came down to the shoes, the wife of Dwyane Wade opted for a pair of black pointed-toe pumps that grounded and unified her getup.

Union is known for her uber-trendy sartorial aesthetic that includes styles like oversized tailoring, chic activewear, slinky dresses, printed separates, intricate swimsuits and slouchy T-shirts that all match her keen eye for fit and flair. On the footwear front, Union slips her feet into a multitude of silhouettes that help finish off her look while also adding a unique touch; some of her favorite designs are sandals, pumps, sneakers and boots.

When she graces red carpets, she has a penchant for breath-taking creations from brands like Iris Van Herpen, Valentino and Alexandre Vauthier.

The “Being Mary Jane” actress has also created her own ventures within the fashion industry. She collaborated with New York & Company to create a capsule collection of clothing that included stretchy dresses, printed separates, denim pieces and easy dresses that focused on being inclusive and body positivity.

