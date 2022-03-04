Gabrielle Union Gets Cozy With Sea Life in A Black Leather Blazer and Chunky Loafers

Gabrielle Union at the The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Gabrielle Union posted a cute video of her getting a kiss on the cheek from a special someone on her Instagram.

The video shows Union coming in close for a kiss with an adorable little seal. The interaction was captured and posted to Instagram, captioned simply, “1st kisses.” The actress wore her hair up in two giant space buns, playing up the cutesy theme, opting for minimal jewelry beyond a silver ring on her finger. Union offered the animal her cheek in a black leather blazer and white T-shirt in a classic combo. The star wore baggy mom jeans to complete the look, smiling brightly with the wildlife by her side.

Union stepped into some funky footwear for her day with the seals, wearing chunky black loafers with gold embellishments. The hints of black throughout the outfit perfectly balance the look, creating a neutral palette for the whole ensemble. Union’s outfit is classic and fun, bringing out the best parts of what makes her style so enjoyable.

The actress recently shared a post to Instagram of her and her daughter Kaavia in order to promote her collaboration with the childrenswear brand Janie and Jack. The collection features a range of fun printed button-ups, shorts, pants and sweet little dresses, as well as rompers, headbands and shoes.

The “Bring It On” actress is no stranger to the fashion industry, having collaborated with New York & Company to create a capsule collection of clothing featuring everything from jumpsuits to dresses. Union is best known for her acting career in movies like “She’s All That” and “10 Things I Hate About You,” though she has also amassed a large social following thanks to her impeccable style.

Spring isn’t complete without these chunky loafers.

To Buy: Gucci Hunder Crystal-Embellished Leather Platform Loafers, $980.

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Parker Lift Mini Pearl Loafer, $495.

To Buy: Ganni Crystal-Embellished Slingback Loafers, $394.

