Gabrielle Union Chicly Pays Tribute to Iconic Bikini Scene From Y2K Hit ‘Stacy’s Mom’ Music Video in Chainmail Swimsuit

Gabrielle Union modeled a sleek bikini for her fans on Instagram today to the soundtrack of a Y2K hit.

Set to “Stacy’s Mom” by Fountains of Wayne, of which its 2003 music video featured model Rachel Hunter in glamorous scenarios, Union can be seen showcasing her silver slouchy bikini in a tribute to one of Hunter’s memorable scenes.

Channeling a stylish mother is no challenge for Union, who has daughter Kaavia with Dwyane Wade.

The bikini top dipped in the front with a halter style tie and was paired with high-waisted striking bottoms. Accessorizing the metallic “chainmail” bikini, Union wore green, white and brown dangling earrings, making a minimalist but bold statement.

Union wore a tan bikini in a short clip scattered among the silver bikini clips. The style, much like the first bikini, was also high-waisted but gave the actress more coverage.

Union knows how to chicly take a risk. Just last week, “10 Things I Hate About You” actress posted a video of herself yesterday posing and twirling to “I’m That Girl” from Beyonce’s new “Renaissance” album.

Pulling her pose, Union showed off in a pastel green maxi dress from Kawame Adusei’s resort 2023 collection, the style wrapping and twisting around her neck.The dress was a halter style, the thin straps transitioning into a rectangular bodice that gave Union sparing coverage.

The neck straps connected to the rectangular bodice pieces, forming a diamond before reaching the skirt, where it looped. The skirt was fitted much like the top, widening slightly and cascading down to give the dress volume.

While Union is not wearing shoes in this post, the actress tends to gravitate towards some simplified styles. The star usually wears thong sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far and Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing strappy sandals and tall boots by top brands, including Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, Union prefers chunky sneakers by Adidas, Reebok and Nike.

PHOTOS: The Most Clever Ways Celebs Styled Bikinis With Sneakers, Stilettos & Boots