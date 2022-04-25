Gabrielle Union Celebrates Her ‘Pigeon Toes’ in Pink Bikini While Sharing Self-Love Affirmations

Gabrielle Union-Wade is welcoming the long-awaited summer weather with a healthy dose of self-love and affirmations by the pool. In a joyful Instagram post yesterday, the 49-year-old actress wore a pink bikini while dancing and twirling by the pool in the sunny April weather. Setting the carefree video to music, Union-Wade voiced several empowering messages.

“With my little-butt self, look at me go. God bless my pigeon-toed self,” the star narrates over the cheerful clips. Pigeon toes is sometimes described as a condition where your toes turn in while you’re walking or running.

In the video, Union-Wade wears a tropical foliage-printed triangle bikini in magenta by the swimwear brand ViX. Though the pieces are sold separately, the entire bikini — which features a bold red, blue, green, and orange pattern — retails for $216. Union-Wade paired the summer-ready bikini with a green and navy tropical tie dress by Tracy James Collection, which she wore as a bikini coverup. The breezy, reversible piece is available on the brand’s retail site for $475.

The star also wore a magenta and white patterned headwrap by the protective styling brand You Go Natural. In some portions of the video, a makeup-free Union-Wade wears a raw-edge straw hat over her hair and large black sunglasses featuring a subtle cat-eye construction.

Union-Wade certainly deserves a head-start on a summer refresh. Earlier this month, the star launched an affordable baby care brand called Proudly with husband Dwyane Wade, which was specifically created for babies with melanated skin. The star also recently curated a Mother’s Day dress edit with New York & Company and launched several summer-ready pieces in her ongoing collaboration with Fashion to Figure. Last month, Union debuted her first shoe collection with brand. “I knew I wanted to expand my collection in a new and creative way, and footwear was the natural progression for my line,” she told FN. “The launch of my very first footwear collection is a personal milestone, and I am excited to offer this new collection to consumers.” The line includes an assortment of boots, heels, flats, and sneakers for spring and summer.

