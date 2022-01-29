Gabrielle Union Basks in the Sunset In a Flowing Printed Set and Crisp White Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gabrielle Union loves a good view.

The “Think Like a Man” actress shared a photoset on Instagram on Friday that showed the entrepreneur basking in the sunset while wearing a flowing, ethereal outfit suitable for the occasion.

In the caption of the set, Union wrote, “Golden Hour. A perfect opportunity to remind us all that you cannot have a battle of wits with an unarmed person. Stay unbothered good people.”

For the ensemble, the stepmother of Zaya Wade and wife of Dwyane Wade opted for a whimsical printed matching set from Andrea Iyamah that was purple, white and green. The pieces had a flowy, loose disposition to them and made the moment feel modern.

To complete everything, Union slipped on a pair of white sneakers from New York & Company that featured a splash of black and gold on the back of the shoe.

Union is known for her uber-trendy sartorial aesthetic that places emphasis on fit and design. For example, on her Instagram feed and on the streets alike, we see her in business-casual staples like blazers and jeans, monochromatic looks and matching outfits that all showcase Union’s specific tastes when it comes to clothing. When it comes to finishing off her ensembles, the “Deliver Us from Eva” actress tends to slip on a variety of boots and heels that have her signature flair and mesh with whatever her vibe is seamlessly.

The “Bring It On” actress has also ventured into the fashion industry and collaborated with New York & Company to create a capsule collection of clothing like stretchy dresses, printed separates, denim pieces and easy dresses that focused on being inclusive and body positivity.

