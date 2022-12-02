Gabrielle Union Channels the ‘1920s in Fringe Dress & Velvet Pumps for ‘Ain’t No Mo’ on Broadway With Dwayne Wade

Gabrielle Union took a vintage approach to fashion as she arrived with Dwayne Wade for the opening night of “Ain’t No Mo” on Broadway last night in New York.

The “Bring It On” actress wore a sparkling Giorgio Armani black gown that featured a straight neckline and satin straps. The skirt of the embellished dress was decorated with a striped fringe look, channeling the fringe dress trend of the 1920s. She paired the gown with sparkling black leather tights, adding a modern touch to the outfit.

Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union are seen attending opening night of the Broadway play Ain’t No Mo in Times Square at the Belasco Theater on Dec. 1, 2022. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA To accessorize, Union added sparkling details to the look with diamond dangle earrings and a wide diamond band. Union’s stunning look was styled by Thomas Christos who also works with Amelie Zilber and Madeleine Arthur.

The actress kept dark brown hair in a sleek ponytail look with a side-swept bang that brought attention to her makeup that featured a smokey eye and glossy nude lip. The glamorous look was created by hairstylist Larry Sims and makeup artist Renny Vasquez.

The actress completed the look with dark gray velvet pumps. The neutral heels featured a pointed toe. The textured pumps added height to the look with a stiletto heel.

Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union are seen attending opening night of the Broadway play Ain’t No Mo in Times Square at the Belasco Theater on Dec. 1, 2022. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA Wade also opted for a formal look with a light gray turtleneck and gray blazer. The former basketball player paired the look with burgundy dressed pants. He completed the look with a pair of black Gucci leather ankle boots. The sleek silhouette was decorated with an embroidered interlocking G logo at the top of the heel. The shoes sported a 1-inch heel and a slight platform base.

It has been a Broadway-filled week for the couple as Union was also seen wearing a sparkling black asymmetrical gown and slingback pumps on the way to the preview of Broadway’s “The Collaboration” at The Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Nov. 29.

PHOTOS: A Look at Gabrielle Union’s First Shoe Collection With New York & Company