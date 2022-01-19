Francia Raisa Gives Edgy Bombshell Energy in Brown Leather Dress and Barely-There Heels for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Francia Raisa made a bold statement with her most recent on-camera appearance.
The “How I Met Your Father” star appeared on last night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” while wearing an edgy look to promote the new show. For the ensemble, Raisa slipped into a dark brown leather dress that incorporated a plunging neckline and a middle slit for that extra elevated touch. The garment is long-sleeved and features a ruched middle that added depth and volume. She accessorized with chunky gold earrings, a face shield, dainty rings and a Louis Vuitton Petite Malle Souple handbag.
When it comes to footwear, Raisa opted for a pair of barely-there clear heels that incorporated a shiny gold heel that had a height of approximately 4 inches and a matching sole.
Raisa has a distinct flirty and fun fashion sense that prompts her to wear girly styles that always feel modern and fresh. Throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing flowy skirts, bodycon dresses, slouchy denim, intricate swimwear and matching sets that all help to execute her keen eye for fit and design while also allowing her to have options within her wardrobe. On the footwear front, Raisa tends to wear silhouettes like pumps, boots, sandals, and sneakers that all complete her outfits seamlessly.
When she does make an appearance on red carpets, Raisa pops on beautiful creations from labels such as Malon Breton. She has an affinity for tiered gowns and shimmering numbers that create statement-making moments.
